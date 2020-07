Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

829 Vaquero St., White Settlement - This is a 4 bedroom, 1 bath home that has been completely updated with new paint inside & out, new hardware & fixtures, wood flooring, new central AC & heat, and comes with a stove and washer & dryer connections. It has a large back yard with a storage shed. It is conveniently located on the west side of Ft. Worth close to Loop 820.



