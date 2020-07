Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great 3 Bedroom one bath home in popular area of White Settlement recently updated with new carpet, fresh paint inside and out, and new kitchen appliances. Laundry room has plenty of space to use as a office or 4th bedroom if needed. Spacious fenced back yard. Conveniently located close to major freeways, shopping and entertainment.