White Settlement, TX
721 June Dr
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:07 AM

721 June Dr

721 June Drive · No Longer Available
Location

721 June Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom White Settlement Rental - Don't miss out on the chance to lease this 3 bed, 1.5 baths, 1,420sf home located in the McDonnell Addition of White Settlement. Large living area with hardwood floors, the kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and electric range, with adjoining dining area. Master bedroom has half bath and located on the opposite end of the 2 additional bedrooms. Backyard has a covered porch with more than enough grounds to roam. This property is move-in ready!

(RLNE3845298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 June Dr have any available units?
721 June Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 721 June Dr have?
Some of 721 June Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 June Dr currently offering any rent specials?
721 June Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 June Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 June Dr is pet friendly.
Does 721 June Dr offer parking?
No, 721 June Dr does not offer parking.
Does 721 June Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 June Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 June Dr have a pool?
No, 721 June Dr does not have a pool.
Does 721 June Dr have accessible units?
No, 721 June Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 721 June Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 June Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 June Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 721 June Dr has units with air conditioning.

