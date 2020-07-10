721 June Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom White Settlement Rental - Don't miss out on the chance to lease this 3 bed, 1.5 baths, 1,420sf home located in the McDonnell Addition of White Settlement. Large living area with hardwood floors, the kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and electric range, with adjoining dining area. Master bedroom has half bath and located on the opposite end of the 2 additional bedrooms. Backyard has a covered porch with more than enough grounds to roam. This property is move-in ready!



