712 Sandell Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

712 Sandell Dr

712 Sandell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 Sandell Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large 3 bedroom,1 bath home in the 76108 zip code, that has an elementary school across the street. This great home is nestled in on a quiet street! Open floor plan with wood-like floors throughout and big kitchen with granite-like counter tops. Seperate laundry room and huge backyard ideal for entertaining guests. Easy access to downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, etc. Must see to appreciate. Please call for details about the move in special.

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Stave Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Sandell Dr have any available units?
712 Sandell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 712 Sandell Dr have?
Some of 712 Sandell Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Sandell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
712 Sandell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Sandell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Sandell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 712 Sandell Dr offer parking?
No, 712 Sandell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 712 Sandell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Sandell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Sandell Dr have a pool?
No, 712 Sandell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 712 Sandell Dr have accessible units?
No, 712 Sandell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Sandell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Sandell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Sandell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Sandell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

