712 Sandell Dr

Large 3 bedroom,1 bath home in the 76108 zip code, that has an elementary school across the street. This great home is nestled in on a quiet street! Open floor plan with wood-like floors throughout and big kitchen with granite-like counter tops. Seperate laundry room and huge backyard ideal for entertaining guests. Easy access to downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, etc. Must see to appreciate. Please call for details about the move in special.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



