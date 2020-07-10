All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 517 S. Judd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
517 S. Judd St
Last updated March 20 2019 at 10:12 AM

517 S. Judd St

517 South Judd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

517 South Judd Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath White Settlement Rental! - Lease this 1,658sf home at $1295.00 just in time to enjoy spring. Living areas has wood vinyl flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Garage has been converted and features washer and dryer connections with additional space large enough to be an ideal workspace. Kitchen is furnished with built-in oven, microwave, electric cooktop, and dishwasher. Walking distance to Veterans Parks is a great way to enjoy the day. This is a pet-friendly property! Showings to start March 11th!

(RLNE3802885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 S. Judd St have any available units?
517 S. Judd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 517 S. Judd St have?
Some of 517 S. Judd St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 S. Judd St currently offering any rent specials?
517 S. Judd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 S. Judd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 S. Judd St is pet friendly.
Does 517 S. Judd St offer parking?
Yes, 517 S. Judd St offers parking.
Does 517 S. Judd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 S. Judd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 S. Judd St have a pool?
No, 517 S. Judd St does not have a pool.
Does 517 S. Judd St have accessible units?
No, 517 S. Judd St does not have accessible units.
Does 517 S. Judd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 S. Judd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 S. Judd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 517 S. Judd St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas