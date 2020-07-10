517 S. Judd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath White Settlement Rental! - Lease this 1,658sf home at $1295.00 just in time to enjoy spring. Living areas has wood vinyl flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Garage has been converted and features washer and dryer connections with additional space large enough to be an ideal workspace. Kitchen is furnished with built-in oven, microwave, electric cooktop, and dishwasher. Walking distance to Veterans Parks is a great way to enjoy the day. This is a pet-friendly property! Showings to start March 11th!



