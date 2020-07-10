All apartments in White Settlement
512 Grant Circle

512 Grant Circle · No Longer Available
Location

512 Grant Circle, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3bed-2bath home with a large back yard with Pecan trees. This home has been taken care of by current tenants. You will love the welcomed feel of the home and the large kitchen for family dinners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Grant Circle have any available units?
512 Grant Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 512 Grant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
512 Grant Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Grant Circle pet-friendly?
No, 512 Grant Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 512 Grant Circle offer parking?
Yes, 512 Grant Circle offers parking.
Does 512 Grant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Grant Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Grant Circle have a pool?
No, 512 Grant Circle does not have a pool.
Does 512 Grant Circle have accessible units?
No, 512 Grant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Grant Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Grant Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Grant Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Grant Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

