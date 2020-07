Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brick home with stone accents in cul de sac. High ceilings throughout house with rounded corners. Kitchen features beautiful real wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Tile in all areas except bedrooms. Master is spacious with a master bath. Master bath contains dual sinks and a walk in shower. Large back yard with shade. Easy access to 820, close to everything!