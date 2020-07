Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home has been totally up dated, white kitchen cabinets, floors are tile that looks like wood, bedrooms are

carpeted, all new appliances including refrigerator, fixtures are new, large covered patio, small and easy to

maintain, beautiful yard, and mature trees. One pet allowed with owner's approval.