123 Myers Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This wonderful duplex has 1 bedroom and 1 bath upstairs, and 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. Upstairs has an open loft with bookcase that can be used as a second living area or office space. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=NNw9bY0YFS&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com