All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 112 Myers Drive #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
112 Myers Drive #A
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:52 PM

112 Myers Drive #A

112 Myers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

112 Myers Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Duplex in White Settlement. - Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Duplex in White Settlement. Fresh carpeting throughout, with light ceramics in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Brick fireplace in the living room. Ceiling fans in the living room and all 3 bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet space. Electric range oven included. Utility closet for full size Washer and Dryer in hallway. Privacy fencing in this huge backyard.

(RLNE5595632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Myers Drive #A have any available units?
112 Myers Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 112 Myers Drive #A have?
Some of 112 Myers Drive #A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Myers Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
112 Myers Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Myers Drive #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Myers Drive #A is pet friendly.
Does 112 Myers Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 112 Myers Drive #A offers parking.
Does 112 Myers Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Myers Drive #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Myers Drive #A have a pool?
No, 112 Myers Drive #A does not have a pool.
Does 112 Myers Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 112 Myers Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Myers Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Myers Drive #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Myers Drive #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Myers Drive #A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas