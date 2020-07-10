112 Myers Drive #A

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Duplex in White Settlement. - Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Duplex in White Settlement. Fresh carpeting throughout, with light ceramics in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Brick fireplace in the living room. Ceiling fans in the living room and all 3 bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet space. Electric range oven included. Utility closet for full size Washer and Dryer in hallway. Privacy fencing in this huge backyard.



