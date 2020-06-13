104 Apartments for rent in Westworth Village, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Westworth Village
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Riverbend Trinity Trails
35 Units Available
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
2031 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 9 at 02:49pm
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,263
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern Convenience. Natural Surroundings. The Palmer is a modern apartment community designed for those seeking a relaxed and elevated living experience with close proximity to the Trinity River and a multitude of urban amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Westworth Village
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Sunset Heights South
21 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
42 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
10 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,120
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
$
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Shady Oaks Manor
4 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Paschal
152 Units Available
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1340 sqft
Bright homes with arched doorways, high ceilings, large windows. Three courtyards with social and grill areas. Outdoor fireplace. Modern fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Far Greater Northside
20 Units Available
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
27 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
33 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,077
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Fort Worth
36 Units Available
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,295
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
48 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Ridglea
2 Units Available
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
606 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Crestwood
16 Units Available
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$944
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1020 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Paschal
75 Units Available
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1095 sqft
"Introducing Magnolia at University Heights apartment homes. A boutique apartment community located on Stanley Avenue, less than a mile from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Cultural District
111 Units Available
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1227 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
42 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,200
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1245 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Cultural District
46 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$977
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
Western Hills
22 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westworth Village, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westworth Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

