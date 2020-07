Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Westworth Village Home - Westover Acres home nestled in booming Westworth Village. Being close to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, naval base, and entertainment means you don't have to travel far to have it all and only at $1100.00 a month. Spacious 2 bedroom home with a large laundry room that be could be utilized for multiple purposes. The two bedrooms will have full paint and new carpeting, the remainder of the house has tile and vinyl flooring.



(RLNE5067408)