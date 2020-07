Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Totally remodeled home in the desirable Westworth Village! Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, brand new carpet in master, fresh paint, and trendy tiles. Huge back yard with covered patio! Bonus laundry room or study off of kitchen. Conveniently located next to Alta Mere, less than 1 mile from over 50 restaurants, grocery stores and shops. Oven, dishwasher and fridge are included. Available now!