Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super nice older home that has been updated, great neighborhood,Owner prefers no pets. Lots of storage space in kitchen and dining area . Garage has storage as well. Measurements approximate-Tenant to verify. Application on line $40 NOT REFUNDABLE- First months rent and security deposit to be paid by money order or cashiers check