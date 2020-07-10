5732 Tracyne Drive

Amenities

This recently refreshed move-in ready home will charm you from the curb! Hand scraped original hardwood floors and one of the two focal fireplaces lead you into the open concept living and kitchen space - great for entertaining. The kitchen showcases a large center island, fresh white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink and lots of storage. Fully fenced in backyard provides additional outdoor living space along with access to a storage shed. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping centers, convenience stores, the Trinity Trails, and I-30.