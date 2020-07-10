429 Wyndham Crest.

Amenities

Elegant Home in Guarded Community! - Step into LUXURY and ENJOY all that this EXQUISITE 3200 + Square Foot Home has to Offer! Immediately Upon Entering, you'll notice how LIGHT and BRIGHT the home is and the QUALITY of Craftsmanship Throughout! This Three Bedroom, Three and One Half Bathroom, Two Car Garage Home BOAST a LARGE and OPEN Concept Floor-plan. The Gourmet Kitchen has Granite, Tons of Custom Cabinetry, Built-in Refrigerator, and Appliances that won't Disappoint. Hardwood and Travertine Floors. Master Suite is a Relaxing Retreat with a Tray Ceiling and Huge Walk-in Closet with Lots of Built-ins. Master Bathroom has a GORGEOUS Barrel Ceiling, Jacuzzi Tub and LARGE Walk In Shower. The Great Living Area offers Custom TV Cabinet and floor to ceiling Shelves to Display your Favorite Collections, and the living overlooks the Private Courtyard with Fire Pit and a Fountain.

Guarded and Gated Community Across from Shady Oaks CC. Schedule your Private Tour now!



(RLNE4997471)