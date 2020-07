Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Located in WESTON, TX. Spacious 5 Room Home on 1 acre. Choice of which room will be master bedroom. All rooms have plenty of space to accommodate large furniture. Enclosed porch is currently being used a xx large closet 6 x 30. Eat in Kitchen. Mud room off kitchen. Property allows farm animals and use of pole barn and 2 spaces to right of barn. Large building and building closest to home, are excluded for Owner's use. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer furnished with no warranty. See application and supporting documents attached to listing.