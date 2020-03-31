Lot only available with the Purchase of a Manufactured Home from Clayton Homes. This lot is available for $675 a month plus $65 for water and trash. Owner is responsible for electric. Southlake Villager is located close to shopping and in the Southlake School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have any available units?
4601 TW King Rd F7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake, TX.
Is 4601 TW King Rd F7 currently offering any rent specials?
4601 TW King Rd F7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 TW King Rd F7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 TW King Rd F7 is pet friendly.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 offer parking?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not offer parking.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have a pool?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not have a pool.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have accessible units?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not have units with air conditioning.
