All apartments in Westlake
Find more places like 4601 TW King Rd F7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake, TX
/
4601 TW King Rd F7
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:37 PM

4601 TW King Rd F7

4601 T W King Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4601 T W King Rd, Westlake, TX 76262

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lot only available with the Purchase of a Manufactured Home from Clayton Homes. This lot is available for $675 a month plus $65 for water and trash. Owner is responsible for electric. Southlake Villager is located close to shopping and in the Southlake School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have any available units?
4601 TW King Rd F7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake, TX.
Is 4601 TW King Rd F7 currently offering any rent specials?
4601 TW King Rd F7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 TW King Rd F7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 TW King Rd F7 is pet friendly.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 offer parking?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not offer parking.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have a pool?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not have a pool.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have accessible units?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 TW King Rd F7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 TW King Rd F7 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXKeller, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Haltom City, TXSaginaw, TXHickory Creek, TXCoppell, TXCorinth, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District