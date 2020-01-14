2009 Nighthawk Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Looking for a Gated Guarded Community offering a sense of private exclusivity with amenities that allow you not to have to leave home? Vaquero is it and this Mediterranean influenced estate is nestled in a grove of trees and lush landscaping on almost an acre cul de sac homesite! Light and bright colors against richly stained hardwood floors, expansive windows framing the enormous backyard presents a canvas for what is yet to be. All major living spaces are located on main level with the latest updates in design and fashion and all secondary sleeping suites are split upstairs with veranda views. . A real must see