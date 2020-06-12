Apartment List
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Odessa, TX

5501 N Seward Ave
5501 N Seward Ave, West Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
For Lease - 5501 Seward, Odessa Tx - The complete package 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished and all bills paid 2500 month with wifi (RLNE5834856)

10156 W University
10156 West University Boulevard, West Odessa, TX
10156 W University - For Lease - 10156 W University is located on the west end of Odessa. This expansive mobile home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and complete with central air and heat.

2904 Galahad Ave
2904 Galahad Avenue, West Odessa, TX
- (RLNE4762050)

5961 Greenway
5961 N Greenway Ave, West Odessa, TX
79764 - Nice No Pets Allowed (RLNE4286313)

405 Desert Flower
405 Desert Flower, West Odessa, TX
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Odessa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.
Results within 1 mile of West Odessa

2512 W. 11th St.
2512 West 11th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
For Lease - 2512 W 11th Odessa, TX - 2512 W 11th is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home that has been newly remodeled. Home is over 1200 sq ft complete with Central Air & Heat, fenced in backyard.

2229 Oleander
2229 Oleander Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2229 Oleander - 2229 Oleander is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq ft. Home has vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, Central Air/Heat, covered patio and fenced in backyard.

1813 w 31st
1813 West 31st Street, Odessa, TX
79764 - (RLNE4221383)

1335 Coronado
1335 Coronado Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cute and Clean west side neighborhood. New Paint and flooring
Results within 5 miles of West Odessa

2112 Cumberland
2112 Cumberland Road, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2112 Cumberland - For Lease - Centrally located in Odessa, home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas. Home is compete with central heat and air, fenced in backyard and storage.

3807 Mayer
3807 Mayer Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
For Lease - 3807 Mayer - 3807 Mayer is a stunning updated 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished corporate rental. Great location centrally located in Odessa. Utilities included in lease contract.

404 San Jacinto
404 San Jacinto Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1077 sqft
For Lease - 404 San Jacinto Odessa, TX - 404 San Jacinto is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with covered parking. Home is complete with central air and heat and a fenced in backyard.

1208 E. 21st
1208 East 21st Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
For Lease - 1208 E. 21st - 1208 e 21st, is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Odessa. Home is complete with central heat and air and a fenced in backyard.

2741 Center Ave
2741 Center Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
79762 - Cute home! Spacious bedrooms & nice floorpan! (RLNE5722351)

2005 Beverly St.
2005 Beverly Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1148 sqft
ODESSA HOUSING OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE NOW!!! - This property is available for now and is ready for move-in today. 3 Bed 1 Bath (RLNE5709565)

2761 Keystone Dr.
2761 Keystone Drive, Odessa, TX
IN-PROGRESS - (RLNE5709645)

1300 E 56th
1300 East 56th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1157 sqft
For Lease 1300 E 56th - Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

1607 everglade
1607 E Everglade Ave, Odessa, TX
79762 - (RLNE5676953)

3625 N Tom Green Ave
3625 North Tom Green Avenue, Odessa, TX
79762 - Nice (RLNE5676957)

525 E 43rd
525 E 43rd St, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
For Lease - 525 E 43rd Odessa, TX - 525 e 43rd is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home with over 940 sq ft. Home has covered parking and central heat and air. Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information.

1702 Nabors
1702 Nabors Lane, Odessa, TX
For Lease - 1702 Nabors Odessa, TX - 1702 Nabors is a 5 bedroom 3 bath home with over 3400 sq ft and a 2 car garage. Home is has been updated with new paint and carpet. Open floor pan and 2 living areas.

702 Carver
702 Carver Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
702 carver - 3/2 (RLNE4913397)

1525 E 17th St
1525 East 17th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
79761 - Nice (RLNE4800014)

2113 W 3rd St
2113 West 3rd Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
79763 - (RLNE4516931)

