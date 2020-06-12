/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:29 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Odessa, TX
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
3007 Henderson Ave
3007 Henderson Avenue, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
PRE-LEASING AVAILABLE - 2/1 Beautiful neighborhood, Close to Sam Houston, Bowie Jr High, Permian High school. Come see this updated, Total Remodel. Just waiting for you and your family. (RLNE5823492)
2704 Century
2704 N Century Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2704 Century - For Lease - 2 bedroom 1 bath with 2 car garage and a shop. home has central heat and air Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information.
1218 Clifford St.
1218 Clifford Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
1218 Clifford St. Available 06/17/20 1218 Clifford Street - Cute home (RLNE5659080)
803 E 18th
803 East 18th Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
For Lease - 803 e 18th Odessa, TX - 2.5 Bedroom 1 Bath 1200 sqft home with a deck and a spacious, fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of natural light throughout the house.
2318 YUKON
2318 W Yukon Rd, Ector County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Lease - 2318 Yukon - Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.
711 HILLCREST
711 Hillcrest Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4149470)
913 E 23rd St
913 East 23rd Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Open kitchen dining living area. Fireplace wooded lot.
4421 Hinkle
4421 Hinkle Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nice townhouse located in a quiet location. No pets, no smoking. Deposit equal to one months rent. Apply online at www.wildfirerentalsllc.managebuilding.com.
2704 N Tom Green Ave
2704 North Tom Green Avenue, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
New paint Kitchen floor and counter tops new tub surround and bathroom floor.
2302 East 11th St - 2302
2302 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard,washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.
1003 North Grandview Avenue - 1003
1003 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$785
552 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$837
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1166 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$927
939 sqft
A smaller community of luxurious apartments. Beautiful landscaping, balconies and patios on each unit, fireplaces. Minutes from schools, shopping and several parks. Close to I-20.
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1066 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1053 sqft
WHERE INSPIRED FORM MEETS THOUGHTFUL FUNCTION Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, you’ll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.
1326 A French Ave
1326 French Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
GREAT LOOKING TOWNHOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath. Totally redone. 2 car carport.
6329 Alta Vista
6329 Alta Vista Road, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
6329 Alta Vista - For Lease - 6329 Atla Vista is a 2 bedroom 2 bath single level townhome located on the east end of Odessa. Home is complete with central heat and air and a 2 car garage.