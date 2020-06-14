Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

138 Apartments for rent in West Lake Hills, TX with garage

West Lake Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
710 Windsong TRL
710 Windsong Trail, West Lake Hills, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3919 sqft
Price reduced! Gorgeous 2-story brick home in Eanes ISD in a quiet street, Private backyard, covered deck, Large trees.
Results within 1 mile of West Lake Hills
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
31 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2195 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Deep Eddy
33 Units Available
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,481
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1185 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lions Municipal Golf Course, MoPac Expressway, O'Henry Middle School, Red Bud Trail, Town Lake, Deep Eddy Municipal Pool, Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and Paramont Theatre. Pet-friendly community with UT Shuttle, washer & dryer in every apartment, and recycling center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Bulian Ln # A
203 Bulian Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1390 sqft
New Price! 1 story with fenced yard, covered patio & wood deck in back. Exemplary Eanes ISD schools. Close to MoPac & Loop 360. Lots of shopping, banking & restaurants.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B
3224 Tamarron Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1213 sqft
Updated, Desirable 2B/2.5B condo in EANES! - 1/2 month free rent for Move in by 2/15/20! Updated, Desirable 2B/2.
Results within 5 miles of West Lake Hills
Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
West Congress
54 Units Available
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,069
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
Downtown Austin
20 Units Available
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,958
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1187 sqft
Located in downtown Austin, close to Lady Bird Lake and Republic Square. Nearby schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, Austin High School. Close to 2nd Street Retail. City/capitol views, large walk-in closets, spa style soaking tubs, and resort-style pool.
Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Triangle State
90 Units Available
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,786
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1209 sqft
Located in Austin, just steps from the University of Texas. Units include laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers residents access to parking garage, 24-hour gym and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Central East Austin
23 Units Available
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,464
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Pleasant Valley
59 Units Available
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,343
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1309 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
Clarksville
30 Units Available
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,630
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,166
1241 sqft
Located in the Market District of downtown Austin. Close to Amtrak, Austin Music Hall, Lady Bird Lake, University of Texas Austin, and Austin Capitol. Nearby Schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, and Austin High. Courtyard fountains, oversized tubs, 9' ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
East Cesar Chavez
30 Units Available
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
Triangle State
3 Units Available
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,404
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1329 sqft
Located on Waller Creek, community includes dog park, electric car charging station, pool area and tennis courts. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, W/D connections, walk-in closets and subway tile backsplash.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
Brentwood
8 Units Available
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,436
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the MoPac Expressway, Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, Highland Park Elementary, Lamar Middle School, McCallum High School, and Perry Park. Highlights include a lap pool, multi-level parking garage, ground floor retail, spa-inspired baths, walk-in closets, on-site recycling, and access to public transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1367 sqft
Convenient Sunset Valley Nature Area and other parkland. One- to three-bedroom units include available in-home laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Sports courts, gym, pool and yoga.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Austin
43 Units Available
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,447
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1174 sqft
Located in the Market District of downtown Austin, near 2nd Street District. Close to Shoal Creek, Colorado River, Austin Music Hall, Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Town Lake Access, rooftop terrace with city view, pet-friendly apartments, street-level retail.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
North Loop
27 Units Available
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1495 sqft
Residences have in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and carpet. 24-hour fitness center. Outdoor swimming pool. Business center, game room and clubhouse. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
East Oak Hill
35 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Downtown Austin
35 Units Available
Seven
615 W 7th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,623
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1319 sqft
In the heart of downtown Austin. Close to I-35, MoPac Expressway, University of Texas Austin, Texas Capitol, Colorado River, Austin Public Library, Wooldridge Square, 9th Street BMX Dirt Jumps/Trails. Complimentary Whole Foods delivery, spa bath, 14' ceilings, infinity pool, valet dry cleaning.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1486 sqft
Walk-in closets and granite counters characterize the chic units of this pet-friendly community. Online portal allows residents to raise complaints and pay conveniently. 24-hour fitness center available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Travis Heights
17 Units Available
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1351 sqft
Great location near Texas School for the Deaf. Resort-style living with pool, sauna and billiards. Apartments feature patio/balcony, in-unit laundry hookups and plenty of storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Barton Hills
43 Units Available
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1276 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Lake Hills, TX

West Lake Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

