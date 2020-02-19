All apartments in West Lake Hills
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1409 Old Wagon Rd

1409 Old Wagon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Old Wagon Road, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This furnished monthly rental is only 15 minutes from downtown on 8 secluded, wooded, rolling acres of West Lake Hills! Easy access to Westlake Drive and Bee Cave Rd. Spacious 2 story home. 2 living areas, en suite bedroom downstairs. Upstairs: master suite with 3 other bedrooms & hall bathroom. All but one bedroom has its own balcony access! Inviting pool and deck off the screened in porch. Available November 10th.
Tenant pays for electric & water. Owner pays for pool care, yard care, internet & cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Old Wagon Rd have any available units?
1409 Old Wagon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lake Hills, TX.
What amenities does 1409 Old Wagon Rd have?
Some of 1409 Old Wagon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Old Wagon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Old Wagon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Old Wagon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Old Wagon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lake Hills.
Does 1409 Old Wagon Rd offer parking?
No, 1409 Old Wagon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Old Wagon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Old Wagon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Old Wagon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1409 Old Wagon Rd has a pool.
Does 1409 Old Wagon Rd have accessible units?
No, 1409 Old Wagon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Old Wagon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Old Wagon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Old Wagon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Old Wagon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
