1409 Old Wagon Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool internet access

This furnished monthly rental is only 15 minutes from downtown on 8 secluded, wooded, rolling acres of West Lake Hills! Easy access to Westlake Drive and Bee Cave Rd. Spacious 2 story home. 2 living areas, en suite bedroom downstairs. Upstairs: master suite with 3 other bedrooms & hall bathroom. All but one bedroom has its own balcony access! Inviting pool and deck off the screened in porch. Available November 10th.

Tenant pays for electric & water. Owner pays for pool care, yard care, internet & cable.