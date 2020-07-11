/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:26 AM
105 Apartments for rent in Wells Branch, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
920 sqft
Quiet apartment homes in the heart of Austin's hottest shopping, dining and entertainment area. You'll love the 24-hour gym, tranquil pool and courtyard. Recently renovated and pet-friendly with hardwood floors and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
18 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
Results within 1 mile of Wells Branch
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
45 Units Available
Lamplight Village
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1154 sqft
Welcome to Bridge at Harris Ridge! Located in the desirable Tech Ridge area of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Bridge at Harris Ridge boasts well-appointed
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
40 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
18 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 30 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Scofield Farms
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1365 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1365 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-35, I-45, and Mopac. Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community offers 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage, and pool.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:21am
1 Unit Available
3201 CENTURY PARK BLVD
3201 Century Park Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and experience fine apartment living at this luxurious community! This property is conveniently close to major highways, local shopping, fine dining and entertainment.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
2632 Century Park Boulevard, Unit 18
2632 Century Park Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1366 sqft
Spacious 2-story North Austin townhouse at The Woods at Century Park. Gated community with quick access to Mopac between Wells Branch, Parmer, and Scofield Ridge Pkwy. Open plan includes living room, dining area and all kitchen appliances.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1001 Bethel WAY
1001 Bethel Way, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2242 sqft
Here's a great single story with 4bd and 3 full baths in a small tucked away community. Fantastic location. Easy access to I-35, close to restaurants, shopping, and all your daily conveniences. Home is completely tiled.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:21am
1 Unit Available
13838 THE LAKES BLVD.
13838 The Lakes Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
712 sqft
Enjoy a fresh take on luxury living in lovely Pflugerville.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
15304 Ecorio DR
15304 Ecorio Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
New pictures coming later this week! Adorable one-story 3/2 home. Tile throughout except in bedrooms; carpet in bedrooms. Great open floor plan. Accent lighting in front. Beautiful large trees in front. Nice backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Wells Branch
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
63 Units Available
North Burnet
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,080
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1090 sqft
Recently renovated homes with modern amenities like stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. The community has a lap pool, jogging trail and fitness center. Food and recreation hub close by.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
25 Units Available
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
54 Units Available
North Burnet
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,781
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1184 sqft
Welcome to The Grand Residences, a collection of stunning apartment homes within The Domain featuring one and two-bedroom layouts in Austin, Texas. The Grand offers spacious homes and amenities to welcome you home, along with exceptional services.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1298 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full-size washer/dryer and intrusion alarms. Community has a resort-style pool, covered outdoor fireplace and bark park.
Similar Pages
Wells Branch 1 BedroomsWells Branch 2 BedroomsWells Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWells Branch 3 BedroomsWells Branch Accessible ApartmentsWells Branch Apartments with Balcony
Wells Branch Apartments with GarageWells Branch Apartments with GymWells Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWells Branch Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWells Branch Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX