2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY

2801 Fm 1825 Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Fm 1825 Rd, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
This fabulous community offers the escape you deserve after a long day of meeting life's challenges head on. Feel like a swim? Enjoy taking a dip in one of the resort-style pools. Relax under the cabana and read a book or grab a few friends and watch a movie in the theater room! No matter how you like to spend your free time, you'll find a variety of options here! Strategically located in North Austin you'll have easy access to public transportation, important highways, major employers and shopping. Additionally, the location is mere minutes away from the vibrant activity of the downtown Entertainment District, Arboretum, upscale shopping, and more dining and nightlife choices than imaginable. Live well! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY have any available units?
2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
Is 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wells Branch.
Does 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY offer parking?
No, 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY does not offer parking.
Does 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY have a pool?
Yes, 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY has a pool.
Does 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY have accessible units?
No, 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.
