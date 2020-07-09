2503 Tracy Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground 24hr maintenance garage

Charming updated North Austin home in Wells Branch with vaulted ceilings, open plan and lots of natural light. Includes fireplace, washer/dryer, digital ecobee thermostat, modern fixtures, front and hall closets, and garage. Kitchen has pantry, refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher. Private backyard with both side stone patio and lovely covered back deck. No HOA! Walk to Wells Branch Arts Integration Academy with playground and basketball court. Moments to Wells Branch Parkway, Mopac, shopping and restaurants. Pet friendly. Security deposit $1700. Available May 21.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.