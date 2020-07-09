All apartments in Wells Branch
Find more places like 2503 Tracy Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wells Branch, TX
/
2503 Tracy Trail
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:55 PM

2503 Tracy Trail

2503 Tracy Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wells Branch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2503 Tracy Trail, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
Charming updated North Austin home in Wells Branch with vaulted ceilings, open plan and lots of natural light. Includes fireplace, washer/dryer, digital ecobee thermostat, modern fixtures, front and hall closets, and garage. Kitchen has pantry, refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher. Private backyard with both side stone patio and lovely covered back deck. No HOA! Walk to Wells Branch Arts Integration Academy with playground and basketball court. Moments to Wells Branch Parkway, Mopac, shopping and restaurants. Pet friendly. Security deposit $1700. Available May 21.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/ybejr6or

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Tracy Trail have any available units?
2503 Tracy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2503 Tracy Trail have?
Some of 2503 Tracy Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Tracy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Tracy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Tracy Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 Tracy Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2503 Tracy Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Tracy Trail offers parking.
Does 2503 Tracy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 Tracy Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Tracy Trail have a pool?
No, 2503 Tracy Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Tracy Trail have accessible units?
No, 2503 Tracy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Tracy Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Tracy Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 Tracy Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2503 Tracy Trail has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottages at Wells Branch
14300 Tandem Blvd
Wells Branch, TX 78728
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728
Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Wells Branch 1 BedroomsWells Branch 2 Bedrooms
Wells Branch Apartments with BalconyWells Branch Apartments with Pool
Wells Branch Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX
Wimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District