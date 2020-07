Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Story within walking distance to area park & Wells Branch Library. Exterior features a circle drive, mature trees, front porch & storage shed. Interior features a bright & open floor plan with high ceilings & fireplace in living room. The master bedroom has French doors to access the back patio and a master bath with a double vanity sink, garden tub & two walk-in closets. Super location convenient to major employers & shopping.

Contact us to schedule a showing.