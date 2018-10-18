All apartments in Wells Branch
1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace

1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trce · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trce, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction Home- Village at Wells Branch - Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout and tons of upgrades. Bright and open floorplan, upgraded appliance package, spacious bedrooms, double vanities in both bathrooms, lots of storage space and high ceilings. Covered patio, fenced yard and two-car garage. Awesome location with easy access to IH35 and many major employers. Really nice community with park and covered picnic area. Ready for move in ASAP! Pets negotiable with additional deposit

(RLNE5174410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have any available units?
1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have?
Some of 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace offers parking.
Does 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have a pool?
No, 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have accessible units?
No, 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

