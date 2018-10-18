1905 Tasmanian Tiger Trace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction Home- Village at Wells Branch - Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout and tons of upgrades. Bright and open floorplan, upgraded appliance package, spacious bedrooms, double vanities in both bathrooms, lots of storage space and high ceilings. Covered patio, fenced yard and two-car garage. Awesome location with easy access to IH35 and many major employers. Really nice community with park and covered picnic area. Ready for move in ASAP! Pets negotiable with additional deposit



(RLNE5174410)