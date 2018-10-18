1724 Gaylord Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Gorgeous two story home with an attached garage that fits two cars. This beautiful home has an open kitchen to the dining and living room. The kitchen has white appliances, a small center island, and a walk in pantry. The master bedroom is located on the lower level of the home and has a full bathroom. The second level of the home has an additional living room. This home also has a fenced backyard area.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.