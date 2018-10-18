All apartments in Wells Branch
1610 Gaylord Drive

1610 Gaylord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Gaylord Drive, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just a great location! This Lovely Home located in highly desirable Wells Branch Community, between I35 and Mopac. Just a great location with easy access to main roads. Stunning Vaulted Ceiling upon entry. Open staircase overlooking family room and entry. Formal dining or could be an office. All Bedrooms are large. Master bedroom with full bath double sinks and huge walk-in closet. Jack and Jill bathroom connecting over-sized secondary bedrooms. Vinyl Plank on stairs and upstairs hallway. Just added recent carpet in bedrooms. Extra large corner lot, with nice size back yard and cedar privacy fence this home is MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Gaylord Drive have any available units?
1610 Gaylord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 1610 Gaylord Drive have?
Some of 1610 Gaylord Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Gaylord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Gaylord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Gaylord Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Gaylord Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wells Branch.
Does 1610 Gaylord Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Gaylord Drive offers parking.
Does 1610 Gaylord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Gaylord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Gaylord Drive have a pool?
No, 1610 Gaylord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Gaylord Drive have accessible units?
No, 1610 Gaylord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Gaylord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Gaylord Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Gaylord Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Gaylord Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

