1610 Gaylord Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Just a great location! This Lovely Home located in highly desirable Wells Branch Community, between I35 and Mopac. Just a great location with easy access to main roads. Stunning Vaulted Ceiling upon entry. Open staircase overlooking family room and entry. Formal dining or could be an office. All Bedrooms are large. Master bedroom with full bath double sinks and huge walk-in closet. Jack and Jill bathroom connecting over-sized secondary bedrooms. Vinyl Plank on stairs and upstairs hallway. Just added recent carpet in bedrooms. Extra large corner lot, with nice size back yard and cedar privacy fence this home is MUST SEE!