14420 Tiffer Ln

Amenities
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath North Austin Ranch - Property Id: 279593
Fully furnished and renovated 2 bed 2 bath single family home located in a quiet neighborhood (Wells Branch) in North Austin near major highways: MoPac Expressway & i-35.
The house is nestled near major employers: Dell, HP Enterprise, Apple, and St. David's North Austin Medical Center. Suitable for travel nurses, small families, and business travelers.
Includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closet, single car attached garage, private fenced backyard, outdoor gas grill, fully stocked kitchen, queen mattresses, clawfoot tub, TVs in each bedroom.
Pets welcome (breed and size restrictions may apply)
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250.00
Various lease terms available: month-to-month, 2 month term, 3 month term, inquire for longer
Rent includes paid utilities, internet, lawn care, Netflix, Hulu
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279593
Property Id 279593
(RLNE5780011)