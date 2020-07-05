All apartments in Wells Branch
14420 Tiffer Ln
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

14420 Tiffer Ln

14420 Tiffer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14420 Tiffer Lane, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath North Austin Ranch - Property Id: 279593

Fully furnished and renovated 2 bed 2 bath single family home located in a quiet neighborhood (Wells Branch) in North Austin near major highways: MoPac Expressway & i-35.

The house is nestled near major employers: Dell, HP Enterprise, Apple, and St. David's North Austin Medical Center. Suitable for travel nurses, small families, and business travelers.

Includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closet, single car attached garage, private fenced backyard, outdoor gas grill, fully stocked kitchen, queen mattresses, clawfoot tub, TVs in each bedroom.

Pets welcome (breed and size restrictions may apply)
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250.00

Various lease terms available: month-to-month, 2 month term, 3 month term, inquire for longer

Rent includes paid utilities, internet, lawn care, Netflix, Hulu
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279593
Property Id 279593

(RLNE5780011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14420 Tiffer Ln have any available units?
14420 Tiffer Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14420 Tiffer Ln have?
Some of 14420 Tiffer Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14420 Tiffer Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14420 Tiffer Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14420 Tiffer Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14420 Tiffer Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14420 Tiffer Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14420 Tiffer Ln offers parking.
Does 14420 Tiffer Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14420 Tiffer Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14420 Tiffer Ln have a pool?
No, 14420 Tiffer Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14420 Tiffer Ln have accessible units?
No, 14420 Tiffer Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14420 Tiffer Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14420 Tiffer Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14420 Tiffer Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14420 Tiffer Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

