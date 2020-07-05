14420 Tiffer Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath North Austin Ranch - Property Id: 279593



Fully furnished and renovated 2 bed 2 bath single family home located in a quiet neighborhood (Wells Branch) in North Austin near major highways: MoPac Expressway & i-35.



The house is nestled near major employers: Dell, HP Enterprise, Apple, and St. David's North Austin Medical Center. Suitable for travel nurses, small families, and business travelers.



Includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closet, single car attached garage, private fenced backyard, outdoor gas grill, fully stocked kitchen, queen mattresses, clawfoot tub, TVs in each bedroom.



Pets welcome (breed and size restrictions may apply)

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250.00



Various lease terms available: month-to-month, 2 month term, 3 month term, inquire for longer



Rent includes paid utilities, internet, lawn care, Netflix, Hulu

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279593

Property Id 279593



(RLNE5780011)