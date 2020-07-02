18515 Egret Bay Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

*FULLY FURNISHED - UTILITIES & WI-FI INCLUDED*

This newly remodeled property sits right on a canal, with views from the balcony. The property has 2 bedrooms upstairs from the main living level. Both bedrooms have their own attached bathrooms, great for privacy. Bedrooms have smart TVs, which makes watching your favorite shows easy. There is a half bath on the main living level, along with the kitchen, living room and washer/dryer. Fully stocked kitchen, with everything you need to cook even the largest of meals.



* Parking: 2 double long parking spots can hold up to 4 vehicles.

* Pools: 2 pools are located less than 50 yards from front door.

* Grills & Tables: Several located throughout the common areas, including right on the canal banks.



Just minutes from Nasa Space Center and TopGolf, and a short drive to Kemah Boardwalk or Galveston Island. Two bars within walking distance from the property. With a boat ramp located across the street, you have access to many more restaurant and bar options. Property is 25 minutes from Hobby Airport, and 45 minutes from George Bush Airport.



(RLNE5284920)