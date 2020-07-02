All apartments in Webster
Last updated November 2 2019

18515 Egret Bay Boulevard

18515 Egret Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18515 Egret Bay Boulevard, Webster, TX 77058
Webster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
*FULLY FURNISHED - UTILITIES & WI-FI INCLUDED*
This newly remodeled property sits right on a canal, with views from the balcony. The property has 2 bedrooms upstairs from the main living level. Both bedrooms have their own attached bathrooms, great for privacy. Bedrooms have smart TVs, which makes watching your favorite shows easy. There is a half bath on the main living level, along with the kitchen, living room and washer/dryer. Fully stocked kitchen, with everything you need to cook even the largest of meals.

* Parking: 2 double long parking spots can hold up to 4 vehicles.
* Pools: 2 pools are located less than 50 yards from front door.
* Grills & Tables: Several located throughout the common areas, including right on the canal banks.

Just minutes from Nasa Space Center and TopGolf, and a short drive to Kemah Boardwalk or Galveston Island. Two bars within walking distance from the property. With a boat ramp located across the street, you have access to many more restaurant and bar options. Property is 25 minutes from Hobby Airport, and 45 minutes from George Bush Airport.

(RLNE5284920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard have any available units?
18515 Egret Bay Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Webster, TX.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard have?
Some of 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18515 Egret Bay Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Webster.
Does 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 18515 Egret Bay Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

