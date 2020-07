Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy living in this cute spacious 3bd, 2bath home ideal for entertaining. The home has an open floor plan with Master bedroom separate from the other 2 bedrooms. Master features his and hers walk in closets with plenty of room for storage. It has a separate tub for soaking. Upgraded granite counter tops in the kitchen. Huge backyard in the back. Great location close to restaurants and shopping. Walking distance to Holland Lake walking tails. The home is available for move in August 1st. Credit needs to be over 600, income 3 times rent amount, no criminal record or evictions on file.