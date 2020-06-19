All apartments in Weatherford
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:10 AM

110 S Walnut Street

110 South Walnut Street · (817) 754-1707
Location

110 South Walnut Street, Weatherford, TX 76086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3148 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This immaculately kept 1896 home comes fully furnished and sits in the heart of downtown Weatherford. The 3 bedroom 3 bath property has a great flow through the kitchen, parlor. dining and living rooms, making it great for hosing guests. It also features extra rooms throughout for entertaining, playing and gaming, or extra storage. The home boasts expansive bedrooms great for sharing or hosting company. Enjoy peaceful evenings in the beautiful fenced back yard or admiring downtown and the historical courthouse from the side porch. Take a walk to downtown restaurants and shops or take advantage of the biking and walking trails nearby. Commercial lease is also available. Contact agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 S Walnut Street have any available units?
110 S Walnut Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Weatherford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Weatherford Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 S Walnut Street have?
Some of 110 S Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 S Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 S Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 S Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 S Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weatherford.
Does 110 S Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 110 S Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 S Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 S Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 S Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 110 S Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 S Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 110 S Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 S Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 S Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
