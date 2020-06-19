110 S Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

This immaculately kept 1896 home comes fully furnished and sits in the heart of downtown Weatherford. The 3 bedroom 3 bath property has a great flow through the kitchen, parlor. dining and living rooms, making it great for hosing guests. It also features extra rooms throughout for entertaining, playing and gaming, or extra storage. The home boasts expansive bedrooms great for sharing or hosting company. Enjoy peaceful evenings in the beautiful fenced back yard or admiring downtown and the historical courthouse from the side porch. Take a walk to downtown restaurants and shops or take advantage of the biking and walking trails nearby. Commercial lease is also available. Contact agent for details.