703 Dogwood Ln

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

703 Dogwood, Waxahachie TX - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Home - Located in a quiet, highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Waxahachie, this beautiful brick home should be at the top of your list of places to call home! You'll love the location and the close proximity to restaurants and shopping. Don't wait too long, this highly coveted home wont last long!



Please go online at www.fbmproperty.com to view pictures and details of this property or call our office to arrange your personal viewing at 972-878-7368 option 4



Additionally, you can apply online, attach all required documents, and even pay online.



Did you know paying your rent on-time each month can improve your credit score? FBM reports to major credit bureaus monthly. What a great added benefit by renting with FBM Property Management!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2837247)