Amenities

granite counters walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WELL MAINTAINED DRIVE UP APPEAL AND COMES WITH ALL BLACK APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. MASTER HAS HUGE WALK IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS , SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB. CARPET AND CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT ,WAKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL AND FEW MILES AWAY FROM THE SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. SCHEDULE TODAY