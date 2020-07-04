All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated June 28 2019

524 Harvest Grove Drive

524 Harvest Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

524 Harvest Grove Dr, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
GORGEOUS OPEN HORIZONS WITH BIG YARD NEAR DALLAS! Brand new John Houston Custom Home built 2019. Your new home features stone elevation with lots of upgrades and a large patio. Scraped wood flooring throughout traffic areas. Upgraded tile in kitchen and other common area. Master suite features separate vanities and garden tub with separate shower. Two walk-in closets in master bed for his and hers. Custom cabinets galore with new stainless appliances, granite counters and sparkling electric cooktop. Energy star home, radiant barrier, ceiling fans, wood burning fireplace and much more. Oil-rubbed bronze hardware. Close to business and shopping centers. Enjoy the large back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Harvest Grove Drive have any available units?
524 Harvest Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 524 Harvest Grove Drive have?
Some of 524 Harvest Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Harvest Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
524 Harvest Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Harvest Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 524 Harvest Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 524 Harvest Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 524 Harvest Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 524 Harvest Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Harvest Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Harvest Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 524 Harvest Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 524 Harvest Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 524 Harvest Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Harvest Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Harvest Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Harvest Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Harvest Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

