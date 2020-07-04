524 Harvest Grove Drive

Amenities

GORGEOUS OPEN HORIZONS WITH BIG YARD NEAR DALLAS! Brand new John Houston Custom Home built 2019. Your new home features stone elevation with lots of upgrades and a large patio. Scraped wood flooring throughout traffic areas. Upgraded tile in kitchen and other common area. Master suite features separate vanities and garden tub with separate shower. Two walk-in closets in master bed for his and hers. Custom cabinets galore with new stainless appliances, granite counters and sparkling electric cooktop. Energy star home, radiant barrier, ceiling fans, wood burning fireplace and much more. Oil-rubbed bronze hardware. Close to business and shopping centers. Enjoy the large back yard.