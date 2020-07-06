All apartments in Waxahachie
405 Floyd Street
405 Floyd Street

405 Floyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 Floyd Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
UPDATES DONE IN JULY 2019 INCLUDE ALL NEW INTERIOR PAINTING, WOOD LOOK VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGH OUT (NO CARPET), GRANITE LOOK KITCHEN COUNTER TOP WITH STAINLESS STEEL FARM SINK AND DESIGNER FAUCET, NEW FANS IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST AREA AND DEN, BRUSHED NICKEL DOOR KNOBS THROUGH OUT INSTALLED. Glass storm front door. Attic storage area with pull down. Nice tree shaded fenced yard with trees front and back. Spacious kitchen with gas stove and microwave. Blinds thru-out. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Central heat and air. Great location close to everything. Oversized 1 car garage. Wonderful neighborhood. Owner is licensed Texas Realtor. Home was pulled off market to remodel and went back on 7-26-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

