405 Floyd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATES DONE IN JULY 2019 INCLUDE ALL NEW INTERIOR PAINTING, WOOD LOOK VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGH OUT (NO CARPET), GRANITE LOOK KITCHEN COUNTER TOP WITH STAINLESS STEEL FARM SINK AND DESIGNER FAUCET, NEW FANS IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST AREA AND DEN, BRUSHED NICKEL DOOR KNOBS THROUGH OUT INSTALLED. Glass storm front door. Attic storage area with pull down. Nice tree shaded fenced yard with trees front and back. Spacious kitchen with gas stove and microwave. Blinds thru-out. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Central heat and air. Great location close to everything. Oversized 1 car garage. Wonderful neighborhood. Owner is licensed Texas Realtor. Home was pulled off market to remodel and went back on 7-26-19.