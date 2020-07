Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great lease property available June! Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood near highways and great schools. Huge living area open to dining and kitchen with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. A dog is allowed but need to be approved by landlord, no aggressive breed and NO CATS. Nice fenced backyard, easy to maintain. Don't miss this one!