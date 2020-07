Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New carpet new paint new price! Corner lot in the historical district. It's a big house, with big rooms, a big kitchen and a big laundry room, detached 2 car garage in the middle of Waxahachie. Sweet home for your big family. New roof April 2019, irrigation system for the foundation, this home is clean, also has wood shades throughout, with a few more updates could be a palace.



The seller has no survey.