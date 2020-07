Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE! Built in 2008. Newer construction in the heart of Waxahachie. Three bedrooms & two baths. Formal dining area could be office or playroom. Backyard has wooden privacy fence. Both gas & electric available. Cook with gas! Water is included with rent. Appliances are included except for fridge, washer & dryer.

Written application for each person 18 or older.