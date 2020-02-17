206 Farley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charm & character of days gone by, but completely remodeled and like a new home! This 1940 beauty was completely redone and permitted through the city and all is up to code. Soaring ceilings, tall baseboards, and an open concept kitchen complete with restored vintage sink and cabinets greet you as you enter. Tons of counter space on the granite counters and floating wood shelves add extra charm. Wood lam floors through main areas. Unique fixtures and tile selections! No builder grade here! Huge lot with rear detached garage. Only a portion of this large lot is fenced for extra privacy, but don't miss the yard behind! Room to pull through a boat or RV. No cookie cutter here!!