All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 203 Rawhide Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
203 Rawhide Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 2:51 AM

203 Rawhide Street

203 Rawhide Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

203 Rawhide Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Classic two-story brick and wood home, move in ready, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, landscaped yard with some trees in the front yard, wood fence in the back yard, sprinkler system, access to the community pool and playground. electric air conditioning and heat, mini blinds, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, thank you. Same day approval available. Please send the rent application to suzy@managerenthouses.com and leasing@MANAGERentHouses.com The application fee can be paid on our website under the AGENTS tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Rawhide Street have any available units?
203 Rawhide Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 203 Rawhide Street have?
Some of 203 Rawhide Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Rawhide Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 Rawhide Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Rawhide Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 Rawhide Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 203 Rawhide Street offer parking?
No, 203 Rawhide Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 Rawhide Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Rawhide Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Rawhide Street have a pool?
Yes, 203 Rawhide Street has a pool.
Does 203 Rawhide Street have accessible units?
No, 203 Rawhide Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Rawhide Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Rawhide Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Rawhide Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Rawhide Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas