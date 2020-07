Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained single-family home located in the quaint Garden Valley Ranch community in Waxahachie. NEW PAINT. Desirable school district with top class schools. Great community amenity center in a great location. Included in the home are floor to ceiling sliding window panels in the living and dining areas; washer and dryer, dishwasher, electric stove top oven combo, radiant barriers and a new roof.