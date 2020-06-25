All apartments in Waxahachie
142 Pinto Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 3:12 PM

142 Pinto Drive

142 Pinto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

142 Pinto Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Open House 11-16 Saturday 12-2pm. Open floor plan with huge living room. Large master suite with walk-in closet & dual sinks. Huge backyard with patio. Kitchen features island with lots of cabinet & counter space. 4 bedrooms provides the perfect place to raise a family. Close to shopping & dining. Easy access to Hwy 287 & I35 to the DFW Metroplex. Include refrigerator.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Pinto Drive have any available units?
142 Pinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 142 Pinto Drive have?
Some of 142 Pinto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Pinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
142 Pinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Pinto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 142 Pinto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 142 Pinto Drive offer parking?
No, 142 Pinto Drive does not offer parking.
Does 142 Pinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Pinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Pinto Drive have a pool?
No, 142 Pinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 142 Pinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 142 Pinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Pinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Pinto Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Pinto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Pinto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

