2019 Built Like New DR Horton home in Garden Valley. FELTY ZONED SCHOOL! This 4 bed, 2 bath home features an open floor plan and split bedrooms; Luxury Vinyl plank floors; Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, island and pantry; Master Suite with MASSIVE walk-in closet, his and hers sinks, Large shower with bench. large utility with extra storage. Covered patio in backyard.