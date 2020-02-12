All apartments in Waxahachie
122 Alamo
122 Alamo

122 Alamo Street · No Longer Available
Waxahachie
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

122 Alamo Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage in Waxahachie, Texas 75165 - Gorgeous home at the end of street (NO OUTLET) with large backyard suitable for entertaining or just relaxing with the family. Wood, ceramic tile and carpet adorn the home. Minutes from Churches, schools, dining, shopping and entertainment. This is a great home for anyone. Make sure you see this little gem before it is gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

ATTENTION REALTORS: If you have a prospect interested in this home and wish to receive a commission, after your prospects apply, you will need to submit an Agreement Between Brokers form, Signed Buyers Rep Agreement and your broker's W-9.

(RLNE3097943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Alamo have any available units?
122 Alamo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 122 Alamo have?
Some of 122 Alamo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Alamo currently offering any rent specials?
122 Alamo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Alamo pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Alamo is pet friendly.
Does 122 Alamo offer parking?
Yes, 122 Alamo offers parking.
Does 122 Alamo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Alamo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Alamo have a pool?
No, 122 Alamo does not have a pool.
Does 122 Alamo have accessible units?
No, 122 Alamo does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Alamo have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Alamo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Alamo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Alamo has units with air conditioning.

