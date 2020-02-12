Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage in Waxahachie, Texas 75165 - Gorgeous home at the end of street (NO OUTLET) with large backyard suitable for entertaining or just relaxing with the family. Wood, ceramic tile and carpet adorn the home. Minutes from Churches, schools, dining, shopping and entertainment. This is a great home for anyone. Make sure you see this little gem before it is gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



ATTENTION REALTORS: If you have a prospect interested in this home and wish to receive a commission, after your prospects apply, you will need to submit an Agreement Between Brokers form, Signed Buyers Rep Agreement and your broker's W-9.



(RLNE3097943)