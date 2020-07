Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

Absolutely Beautiful home!! Three bedroom, two and half bath, with separate office and media room, either room could serve as a fourth bedroom. Open bright floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance's and built in book shelves. This builder had a great eye for detail. What a find in a lease property.