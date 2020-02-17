All apartments in Waxahachie
111 Thoroughbred Street

111 Thoroughbred Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 Thoroughbred Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2480 sq. ft., 2 story home in Waxahachie, Tx! Open and spacious floor plan. Fantastic island kitchen with granite, tile back splash, tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast area. Formal dining area. Lovely living room with fireplace. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Huge game room up! Big back yard. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Thoroughbred Street have any available units?
111 Thoroughbred Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 111 Thoroughbred Street have?
Some of 111 Thoroughbred Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Thoroughbred Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Thoroughbred Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Thoroughbred Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Thoroughbred Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 Thoroughbred Street offer parking?
No, 111 Thoroughbred Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 Thoroughbred Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Thoroughbred Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Thoroughbred Street have a pool?
No, 111 Thoroughbred Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Thoroughbred Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Thoroughbred Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Thoroughbred Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Thoroughbred Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Thoroughbred Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Thoroughbred Street does not have units with air conditioning.

