Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious Open Floor Plan. Eat in Kitchen. Black Appliances. REFRIGERATOR COMES WITH LEASE! Pantry, Huge Livingroom, Split Bedrooms, New Master Tub Shower Combo, Blinds. Walk in Closet in Master Bathroom. Small Patio area perfect for Out Door Grilling! Full size garage for 2 Cars. House is available now! Walking distance to Shackleford Elem. Easy access to schools, highways and shopping!

$40.00 credit fee for each person 18 and older residing in the house.